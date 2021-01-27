Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,079. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

