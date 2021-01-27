Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BWEN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of -192.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

