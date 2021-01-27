Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of BNL opened at $18.53 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

