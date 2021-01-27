Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

