Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $401.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

