Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brinker International stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. 163,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,113. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.