Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,759.09

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a total market cap of $312,759.09 and $90.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

