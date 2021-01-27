Brent Hyder Sells 395 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average of $231.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 283.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

