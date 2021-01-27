Bread Price Hits $0.0825 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $181,041.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00845809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.65 or 0.04378157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017725 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

