Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) Given New C$0.42 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.32 to C$0.42 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT / OTCQB: RIINF) Acquires a Past-Producing Copper-Nickel Mine for 1% of its NPV ” and dated January 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Shares of BHT stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. Braveheart Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,817.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$20.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

