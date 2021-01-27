BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPXXY. HSBC raised BPER Banca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

BPXXY stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

