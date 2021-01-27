BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in BP by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in BP by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.