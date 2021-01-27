Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Up 16.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boxlight traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.38. 12,543,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 7,581,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900. 7.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Research analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

