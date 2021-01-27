BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading Up 6.6%

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 6,961,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,765,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BOX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 492,196 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BOX by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

