Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Boston Properties stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. 21,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,405. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

