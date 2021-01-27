Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.