Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.82.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
