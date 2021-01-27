Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.25 per share for the year.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

