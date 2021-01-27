BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.41

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 69529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 199.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 735,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BorgWarner by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 714,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

