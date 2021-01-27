Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

