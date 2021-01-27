Boot Barn Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,853% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.

Boot Barn stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $62.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

