Boot Barn Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,853% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.
Boot Barn stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $62.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
