Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.23.
BOOT stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.
In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
