Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.