Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEI. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

