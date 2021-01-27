BOK Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

