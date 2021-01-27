Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BYPLF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

