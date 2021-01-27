Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $662.11

Shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $662.11 and traded as high as $712.00. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) shares last traded at $706.50, with a volume of 151,497 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.18 ($8.60).

Get Bodycote plc (BOY.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 739.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 662.11. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote plc (BOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote plc (BOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.