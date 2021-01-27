BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Trading Down 0.9%

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.90 and last traded at $78.90. Approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.56% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

