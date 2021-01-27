BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Outperform”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $630.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $544.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

