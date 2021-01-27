Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Trading Down 3.3%

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.13). Approximately 4,665,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,805,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.16 million and a P/E ratio of -34.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 33.03 and a quick ratio of 30.55.

In other Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) news, insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

