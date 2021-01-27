Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $27.50 at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.03.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

