Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.47. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 987 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

