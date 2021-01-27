Block-Chain.com (BC) Price Tops $0.0451

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 194.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Block-Chain.com has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Block-Chain.com has traded 139.6% higher against the dollar. One Block-Chain.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00149151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010390 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Block-Chain.com (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com . Block-Chain.com’s official website is block-chain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

