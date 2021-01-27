BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.55

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 95957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
