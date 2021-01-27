BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.67

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 285125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.
In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.