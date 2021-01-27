BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.67

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 285125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

