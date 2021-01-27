BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by Scotiabank

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

BB stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

