Bitcoin Cash Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.06 billion and $5.66 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $378.85 or 0.01245950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,406.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00526918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,638,756 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.