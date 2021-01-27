Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Hits $116,570.25

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $116,570.25 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.45 or 1.00192955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.00729419 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00323157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00176700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,615,665 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

