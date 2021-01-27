Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 6.3%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 3,484,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,047,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital makes up about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

