Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) stock opened at C$8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

