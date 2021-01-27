BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Up 6.2%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $5.66. 1,885,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,947,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

