Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $1.25 to $14.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bionano Genomics traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 87832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

