Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Shares Gap Down to $230.00

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.00, but opened at $220.00. Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) shares last traded at $233.90, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £8.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.19.

About Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

