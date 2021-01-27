BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Downgraded by Danske to Hold

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.