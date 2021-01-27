BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Lowered to “Hold” at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research cut shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLRDF. Pareto Securities upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SEB Equities cut BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

