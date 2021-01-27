Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TSE BNK traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$8.43 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.09.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

