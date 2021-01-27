Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.
TSE BNK traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$8.43 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.09.
About Big Banc Split
