B&G Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 1,805 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:BGS opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

