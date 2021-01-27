Bfsg LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 215,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after buying an additional 348,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after buying an additional 255,393 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

