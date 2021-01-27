Bfsg LLC Purchases 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.