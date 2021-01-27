Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $59,247,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

