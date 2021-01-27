Bfsg LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

