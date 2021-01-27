Bfsg LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,773.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,636.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

